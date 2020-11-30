LHSAA Playoffs Acadiana Area 2020-Round Two

It's playoff time folks, a lot of us weren't sure we were going to make it to this point back during the summertime but here we are gearing up for one of the best times of the year.

We'll take a look at the Acadiana area teams and see which teams made it through, what seed they received, and what their match-ups look like.

Also, make sure you keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area this Friday, December 4th.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round two of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2020.

District 5A

#16 East Ascension at #1 Acadiana (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

#9 Lafayette at #8 Mandeville

#14 New Iberia at #3 Zachary

District 4A

#16 DeRidder at #1 Carencro

#13 Westgate at #4 Neville

#10 Eunice at #26 Belle Chasse

District 3A

#1 Jennings at #17 Lutcher

#4 Church Point at #20 Brusly

#10 St. Martinville at #7 Green Oaks

District 2A

#14 Rosepine at #3 Loreauville

#11 Avoyelles at #6 Kinder

District 1A

#11 Centerville at #6 Oberlin

Division II

#8 Teurlings at #1 De La Salle

#7 Parkview Baptist at #2 St. Thomas More

Division III

#8 Catholic High N.I. at #1 Isidore Newman

#5 LCA at #4 Episcopal

#6 Ascension Episcopal at #3 Notre Dame (Listen Live on Talk Radio 960am)

Division IV

#8 Catholic P.C. at #1 Calvary Baptist

#7 Riverside Academy at #2 Vermilion Catholic