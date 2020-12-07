LHSAA Playoffs Acadiana Area 2020-Round Three

It's playoff time folks, a lot of us weren't sure we were going to make it to this point back during the summertime but here we are gearing up for one of the best times of the year.

We'll take a look at the Acadiana area teams and see which teams are still alive at this point late in the season.

Also, make sure you keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area this Friday, December 4th.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round three of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2020.

District 5A

#8 Mandeville at #1 Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

District 4A

#8 Plaquemine at #1 Carencro

#2 Edna Karr at #10 Eunice

District 3A

#9 Madison Prep at #1 Jennings

#5 St. James at #4 Church Point

#10 St. Martinville at #2 Union Parish (Listen Live on Classic Rock 105.1)

District 2A

#6 Kinder at #3 Loreauville

District 1A

#3 Grand Lake at #11 Centerville

Division II

#3 University Lab at #2 St. Thomas More

Division III

#5 LCA at #1 Isidore Newman

#3 Notre Dame at #2 St. Charles

Division IV

#3 Ouachita Christian at #2 Vermilion Catholic