LHSAA Playoffs Acadiana Area 2020-Round One

It's playoff time folks, a lot of us weren't sure we were going to make it to this point back during the summertime but here we are gearing up for one of the best times of the year.

We'll take a look at the Acadiana area teams and see which teams made it through, what seed they received, and what their match-ups look like.

Also, make sure you keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area this Friday, November 27th.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round one of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2020.

District 5A

#32 Covington at #1 Acadiana

#24 East Jefferson at #9 Lafayette

#19 Southside at #14 New Iberia

District 4A

#32 Woodlawn Shreveport at #1 Carencro

#20 Assumption at #13 Westgate

#30 Rayne at #3 Tioga

#22 Landry-Walker at #11 Cecilia

#27 Breaux Bridge at #6 Warren Easton

#23 Bastrop at #10 Eunice

District 3A

#32 Erath at #1 Jennings

#28 Abbeville at #5 St. James

#29 Mansfield at #4 Church Point

#19 Iowa at #14 South Beauregard

#27 Iota at #6 Jewel Sumner

#23 Kaplan at #10 St. Martinville

District 2A

#30 Jeanerette at #3 Loreauville

#27 Delcambre at #6 Kinder

District 1A

#24 North Central at #9 West St. John

#22 Tensas at #11 Centerville

Division II

#9 Thomas Jefferson at #8 Teurlings

#10 St. Louis Catholic at #7 Parkview Baptist

#2 St. Thomas More-BYE

Division III

#9 Holy Savior Menard at #8 Catholic High New Iberia

#5 LCA-BYE

#3 Notre Dame-BYE

#11 Northlake Christian at #6 Ascension Episcopal

Division IV

#9 Sacred Heart at #8 Catholic P.C.

#12 Opelousas Catholic at #5 Southern Lab

#15 St. Frederick at #2 Vermilion Catholic