LHSAA Playoffs Acadiana Area 2020-Round Four

It's playoff time folks, a lot of us weren't sure we were going to make it to this point back during the summertime but here we are gearing up for one of the best times of the year.

We'll take a look at the Acadiana area teams and see which teams are still alive at this point late in the season.

Also, make sure you keep that refresh button handy on Friday night as we'll make sure to keep you up-to-date on all the scores from teams around the area this Friday, December 4th.

Don't forget, BOLD will be your winners once the games go final.

Here's what we've got for round four of the LHSAA High School Football Playoffs here in 2020.

District 5A

#5 Destrehan at #1 Acadiana (Listen Live on ESPN1420)

District 4A

#4 Nevile at #1 Carencro

District 3A

#9 Madison Prep at #4 Church Point

District 2A

#6 Kinder at #2 Mangham

Division II

#2 St. Thomas More at #1 De La Salle (Next Weekend-Championship)

Division III

#5 LCA at #2 St. Charles (Next Weekend-Championship)