LHSAA Officially Cancels All Spring Sports Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit everyone hard including sports and while college seniors will get another opportunity, in most instances, to make up their shortened senior year, high schoolers won't be afforded that same opportunity. According to the LHSAA they have officially chosen to cancel all of the spring sports seasons for 2020 on Thursday.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine says specifically in the above memo according to the LHSAA that the decision was made in-junction with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards directive 'that all public k-12 school facilities will remain closed through April 30, 2020."

In addition, according to the memo, "the Louisiana Association of State Superintendents submitted a written request to our Governor to keep school facility closures in place the remainder of the year." Mr. Bonine said that the request was made on Wednesday, April 8th.

This is an unfortunate outcome for high school senior student-athletes who had worked hard to put themselves in a position to compete one final time in their sport of choice.

