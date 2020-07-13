LHSAA: No High School Football Unless Louisiana Reaches Phase 4

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

As the summer pushes on the question of whether or not there will be football this coming fall looms larger and larger...

Of course, we're all hoping that football will return this fall at every level but as coronavirus cases continue to spike not only in Louisiana but around the country that makes the prospects of it less and less.

The spike in COVID cases has put a halt on continuing to phase three of reopening as Governor John Bel Edwards stated at the end of June. The order was to stay in phase two for 28 days in which we are 22 days in, the re-evaluation will happen by the beginning of next week.

However, if there is to be football this upcoming season we need to have progressed enough to reach phase four according to Matt Houston of WAFB in Baton Rouge via Twitter:

According to that chart, football can't even be practicing right now. The only thing football would be allowed to do in phase three is to practice as a team. Even if we attain phase three status football couldn't intrasquad scrimmage, interschool scrimmage, or play games.

Basketball, soccer, and wrestling are also sports that won't be able to play if we can't reach past phase three.

Meanwhile, volleyball, swimming, and cross-country will be full-go as long as we reach phase three.

