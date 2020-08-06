LHSAA Hopes for a Shortened Prep Football Season

The LHSAA has decided to delay the start of the prep football season to October eighth. Executive director Eddie Bonine says the goal is to play a six to eight regular-season game schedule. Bonine says they are also looking at pushing the state football championships back from the second weekend in December.

“Which we are working to see if that’s even feasible to do number one, but if we kept the season the way it is, staring on the eighth and ninth that’s a six-game season followed by a playoff,” said Bonine.

Bonine says they’ve started discussions with the Dome about holding the state championship football games later in December, but there are conflicts like the Sugar Bowl and New Orleans Bowl, plus Christmas.

He says in order for the season to start during the second weekend in October, the state needs to move into phase 3 of its reopening and then a two week stretch of coronavirus cases continuing to decline.

“We start seeing that decline in positive cases than Tulane’s Dr. Greg Stewart in communication with the governor’s office and Doctor Welch can say Eddie, we can start the collision sport,” said Bonine.

Louisiana has been stuck in phase two of its reopening since June and other restrictions have also been added. Bonine says he’s hopeful the state is turning the corner in its efforts in slowing the COVID spread and we’ll have football in the fall.

“I’ll use the term ambitious, but if you are not ambitious, you’re not going to get anything done,” said Bonine.

(Story written by Jeff Palermo/Louisiana Radio Network)