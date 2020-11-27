LHSAA – Face Masks Required for High School Football Fans

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced on Wednesday that in compliance with Governor Edwards' new emergency orders regarding the coronavirus mitigation plan that all fans in attendance at LHSAA sanctioned football games must wear a face mask. Those fans must also maintain a social distance space of six feet.

LHSAA Commissioner Eddie Bonine announced the changes along with the new capacity limits in the statement that was released before Thanksgiving. In a report published on the KATC television website Bonine's memo to member schools reportedly stated that failure to comply by member schools could result in a fine of $500. A violation could also result in the member school being banned from participating in other sports sanctioned by the LHSAA.

In the KATC report, it was noted that according to the LHSAA "policies governing the grandstands and fans were up to schools and the local municipalities." Hopefully, everyone can agree on the proper protocols to keep everyone as safe and as healthy as possible.

We certainly don't want the season to end prematurely and I can't imagine how sick I would feel if a team had to forfeit a chance to play in a championship game because of a COVID-19 concern.