A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball player recently picked up the biggest individual honor that the university hands out to a female student-athlete.

Lexie Comeaux, who played catcher and outfield for Louisiana for four seasons, from 2016-2019, was recently named the university's Female Athlete of the Year.

In addition, UL track & field standout Dominique Williams was tabbed as the Louisiana Athletics Male Athlete of the Year.

The honors are given out to the male/female student-athlete(s) who excel in academics, community service, and athletics.

It's yet another honor for Comeaux, who has been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award, which recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers.

A native of Tomball, Texas, Comeaux was great, both on the field, and in the classroom, during her time at UL.

A two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection (2017, 2019), Comeaux hit .321 in her senior season in 2019, to go along with 8 home runs and 43 runs batted in, while also earning Academic Honor Roll status from the conference three times (2015, 2018, 2019).

Nine finalists will be determined in September, with the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year being named at the annual award ceremony Indianapolis, Indiana on October 20.

Congratulations to Lexie!

A Lafayette native, Williams, who prepped at Lafayette High School, was one of nine Cajuns this season to be named to the All-Louisiana Track & Field Team, after another stellar year of throwing the hammer.

A senior to begin the 2019-2020 school athletic year, Williams had a personal-best hammer throw of 183-8 at the NCAA Division I East Region Preliminary Rounds in May.

Williams, who claimed the prep state title in the shot put at the 2016 LHSAA 5A State Championships with a throw of 54-4, was named to the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll in 2018.

Congrats to Dominique!