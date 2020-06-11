Lewis Cook on Notre Dame Football 2020 [AUDIO]

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Notre Dame Pios season came to a close in 2019 a little earlier than they would have liked at the hands of Catholic High New Iberia 24-21 in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

On Wednesday during The Word With G on ESPN1420 legendary head coach of the Pios Lewis Cook joined me to talk about how this year's team is shaping up.

We also got into what coach has been up to in order to keep himself busy during the pandemic, how much of an adjustment it's been for him and his staff having to get things done virtually, and how great it was getting back to football workouts recently.

In addition, coach cook gave us a little insight as to which guys should play a major role on defense and offense this upcoming season.

One of the most important players will be their senior quarterback Parker Seilhan who got the benefit of some experience last season when then starter Ben Broussard was injured towards the beginning of the season. Seilhan is a big-bodied kid with a strong arm but isn't as mobile as Broussard, he profiles as more of a traditional QB.

In case you missed the conversation with Hall of Famer Lewis Cook take a listen:

