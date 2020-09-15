Levi Lewis Named to Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 List

A member of the 19th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns received some well-deserved national recognition after helping his team capture a historic triumph for the program.

Quarterback Levi Lewis was named to the Davey O'Brien Award Great 8 List on Monday, two days after Louisiana defeated the 23rd-ranked Iowa St. Cyclones, 31-14, marking the first time in program history that they defeating a nationally ranked team on the road.

The honor is used weekly to recognize the best eight performances by quarterback around the country.

A Davey O'Brien Award Preseason Watch List member, Lewis completed 13-of-21 passes and a touchdown in the upset victory against Iowa St. last Saturday.

A senior from Baton Rouge, Lewis passed for 3,050 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, both school records.