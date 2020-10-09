Les Miles Tests Positive For COVID-19

A college football head coach, who once guided the LSU Tigers to a national title, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Les Miles, the former head coach at LSU, and the current head coach at Kansas tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas University announced on Thursday.

The 66-year old Miles began isolating at hm home on Thursday. He will continue to handle his head-coaching responsibilities remotely and not attend the team's upcoming practices.

Kansas is off this week before resuming play Oct. 17 at West Virginia.

Miles becomes the second FBS coach to announce a positive COVID-19 test this week, joining Arizona's Kevin Sumlin, while Toledo's Jason Candle, Florida State's Mike Norvell, and Arkansas State's Blake Anderson all have recovered from the virus.

A native of Alyria, Ohio, Miles coached LSU for parts of 12 seasons, from 2005-2016, compiling an overall record of 114-34.

Miles, who coached at Oklahoma St. prior to his time at LSU, guided the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2007.

Kansas is 0-3 in Miles' second season as coach, after a 3-9 record last season.

In 18 years as a college head coach, Miles has compiled an overall record of 145-67.

A former college football player at Michigan, Miles began his coaching career there as a graduate assistant in 1981, before moving on to serve as an assistant coach at Colorado (1982-1986), Michigan (1987-1994), and Oklahoma St. (1995-1997).

Miles also served as an assistant coach in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys from 1998-2000, prior to becoming the head coach at Oklahoma St.

We extend our best wishes to Miles, wishing him a speedy and complete recovery.