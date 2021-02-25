Les Miles Implicated in Harassment Investigation While at LSU

USA Today and The Advocate newspapers have published articles that allege former LSU Football Coach Les Miles sexually harrassed student workers during his time with the Tiger football program. According to the articles in those publications, the alleged improprieties occurred back in 2013 and were brought to light in an investigation ordered by the University.

Why are we just now hearing about those alleged misdeeds now? Well according to Glenn Guilbeau, that appears to be status quo for the state's flagship university, at least when it comes to protecting its very valuable sports brands.

I mean they have a history of just kind of automatically covering things up

Those were Guilbeau's comments as reported by the Louisiana Radio Network when asked about LSU's propensity to not allow certain information to see the light of day. Guilbeau has covered LSU sports for many years in South Louisiana and is a writer for USA Today.

Meanwhile, The Advocate and USA Today are still attempting to shed "the light of day" on these allegations and maybe others that are contained in the still sequestered 2013 report on the investigation. Those two publications are suing to gain full access to the report.

This could also be just the proverbial "tip of the iceberg" when it comes to misdeeds at LSU. The University has hired a private firm to investigate about 60 other allegations of sexual misconduct that may have occurred at the school between 2016 to 2018.

According to The Advocate Miles offered a secret settlement to an LSU student who accused him of inappropriate behavior. Meanwhile, attorneys for the former Tiger coach disputed the newspaper's characterization that it was a settlement.

Those same attorneys have suggested that the 2013 report remain confidential because disclosure would cause Miles to suffer " serious injury to his reputation and personal life".

Les Miles was the Head Coach at LSU from 2005 to 2016. He is now the Head Football Coach at the University of Kansas.