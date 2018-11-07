Will former LSU head coach Les Miles soon become the head man at a Big XII school?

Apparently, that is a real possibility.

Kansas is looking for a new head coach, after firing David Beaty, who went 6-39 over three-plus seasons, including a 2-31 mark in Big 12 Conference play.

Beaty is expected to coach the Jayhawks through the end of the season.

A native of Alyria, Ohio, Miles coached LSU for parts of 12 seasons, from 2005-2016, compiling an overall record of 114-34.

Miles, who coached at Oklahoma St. prior to his time at LSU, guided the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2007.