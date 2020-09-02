Leonard Fournette Agrees To Deal With Bucs

A former LSU All-American is apparently going to be joining an NFC South Division rival of the New Orleans Saints.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers agreed to a deal with running back Leonard Fournette on Wednesday night.

Fournette, who played for the Tigers for three years (2014-2016), was waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday after three years with the franchise.

A native of New Orleans, Fournette made an immediate splash with LSU as a freshman in 2014 rushing for 1,034 yards and ten touchdowns, before rushing 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2015. That was good enough to be named a first-team All-SEC performer and a consensus All-American while finishing sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

As a senior in 2016, Fournette, who was limited due to a high ankle sprain, rushed for 843 yards and 8 touchdowns, as he was named second-team All-SEC.

The fourth-overall selection by the Jaguars in the 2017 NFL Draft, Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards 9 touchdowns as a rookie before rushing for 439 yards and five touchdowns in an injury-plagued 2018 campaign.

In 2019, Fournette rushed for 1,152 yards on 265 carries with three touchdowns, while averaging a career-best 4.3 yards per carry in 15 games.

In his three seasons in Jacksonville, the 25-year-old Fournette compiled 2,631 yards and 17 scores on 666 attempts for a 4.0 yards-per-carry average.

Fournette cleared waivers on Tuesday, making him a free agent.