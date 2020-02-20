Legends Bar Will Be Opening in Scott

Legends will be opening in Scott, LA according to Developing Lafayette. The Scott location will make the 9th location for Legends. It will be located at 509 Apollo Road near Billy’s Boudin. The bar and grill will be the first Legends location to be built from the ground up. It will have two large covered patios, one in front and one in the back and a drive-thru for picking up orders.

This is very exciting news for the community of Scott. I’m sure it will pull in some business from outlying areas, Duson, and Acadia Parish. Jared Doise, Legends founder, will partner with Scott Carboni in the Scott location. A completion date can’t be given yet, as they are still in the design phase and haven’t even started construction yet.

Legends is known for delicious food and a great environment.