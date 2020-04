Sad news.

WWE has announced that the legendary ring announcer Howard Finkel has passed away.

The Hall of Fame announcer was 69-years-old. "The Fink" was a native of New Jersey and WWE has not announced the cause of death.

As a kid, he was the voice of WWF/WWE for me. His introductions and announcements can still be heard today.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.