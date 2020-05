Ouch.

Pro wrestling announcer Jim Ross tweeted a photo of two knives and several napkins soaked in blood.

Ross said he was opening a gift from his daughter when he stabbed himself twice! The knives are extremely sharp and upon unpacking them Ross stabbed himself in the finger and stomach.

He says that he is fine, but that's a lot of blood.

The lesson here, be SAFE and take your time this holiday season when unwrapping gifts.