Legendary Saints Kicker Tom Dempsey Dies After Getting COVID-19

Former New Orleans Saints kicker Tom Dempsey has died after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was 73 years old.

Dempsey tested posted for COVID-19 on March 25. However, just a few days ago there were reports that he was improving.

Prior to his death, Dempsey had battled Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012.

He was also one of several residents in the Lambeth House retirement home in Uptown New Orleans to contract the virus. The total number of residents there to die is said to now be up to 15.

On the football field, Dempsey was most notably known for his thunderous 63-yard game-winning kick against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 8, 1970. At the time, it was an NFL record that would stand for more than four decades.

All total, Dempsey played in the NFL for 11 years with New Orleans, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Houston and Buffalo.

Tom Dempsey is survived by his wife Carlene, children Ashley, Toby and Meghan along with three grandchildren.