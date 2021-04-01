Legendary College Basketball Coach Roy Williams Retires

After 33 seasons as a head coach at two of the most prestigious programs in the history of college basketball, Roy Williams is officially retiring.

Williams coached 15 years at Kansas, before going to his alma mater North Carolina where he has spent the last 18 seasons. He had previously served as an assistant coach with the Tar Heels for 11 seasons and played basketball at the school in the late 60s.

With a 903-264 career record and three National Championships at UNC (2005, 2009, 2017), he is one of the all-time greats at his craft.

His bio speaks for itself.

Congratulations to coach Williams on a Hall of Fame career.

