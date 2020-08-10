Lee Amedee Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a prep standout from the southeastern part of the state to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Lee Amedee, who currently attends St. Amant High School, located in Gonzales, Louisiana, shared on social media late last week that he has committed to Louisiana.

A left-handed-hitting third baseman, who is also used as a pitcher at the prep level, Ameee plays travel ball for Elite Squad.

The 6-foot, 185-pound Amedee is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.