LeBron James Makes History – Will Be Part Owner Of Boston Red Sox

LeBron James, along with his business partner and friend Maverick Carter, are joining Fenway Sports Group as partners which will make them part owner of the MLB team. James and Carter are the first Black partners to be a part of Fenway Sports Group.

According to the above report, LeBron James now retains an undisclosed amount of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) shares which includes the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club. FSG is also receiving a $750 million private investment, which is still contingent on Major League Baseball's approval.

These moves put James along with Fenway Sports Club in a position to begin acquiring more sports teams as well as get more involved in sports betting, e-sports, and much more.

With LeBron James being one of the biggest sports phenoms in America, and across the world for that matter, he is sure to bring tremendous value to an already very valuable organization. We will be seeing James as a focal point in the sports industry long after his basketball career is over.

