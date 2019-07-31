A talented local prep standout has decided to play her college basketball for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

Tamera Johnson, who attends Lafayette Christian Academy, gave a verbal pledge to Louisiana on Tuesday.

A 5-11 forward, Johnson attended Northside as a freshman, before transferring to LCA.

Johnson averaged 16 points & 10 rebounds-per-game as a junior last season, helping LCA to the Division IV state title, the third-consecutive state championship for the Lady Knights.

Set to begin her senior year in the fall, Johnson is scheduled to graduate next spring.