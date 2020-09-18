LCA’s Sage Ryan has LSU on List of Final Three Schools

Lafayette Christian Academy standout Sage Ryan has narrowed his list of potential suitors for a second time.

A multiple-position athlete in the prep ranks, who likely projects as a defensive back at the collegiate level, Ryan recently trimmed his list of college programs to three, with the LSU Tigers making the cut, according to Rivals.

Also on Ryan's list of schools are Alabama and Clemson.

LSU has been after Ryan hard for some time, offering him way back in March of 2019.

Back in March, Ryan narrowed his list down to ten.

At the time, Ryan's list included LSU, Auburn, Florida St., Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, TCU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss.

So, Auburn, Florida St., Georgia, TCU, Tennessee, Michigan, and Ole Miss are the schools Ryan is no longer considering.

247Sports ranks Ryan as not only a 5-star recruit and the top safety in the nation, but also as the 32nd-best recruit in the 2021 signing class.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Ryan is currently a junior at LCA and is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Ryan, a member of the 2019 LSWA All-State Class 2A Team at receiver, was also recently selected to play in the 2021 All-America Bowl, which will feature some of the top prep players in the nation.

One of the best players, not only in the local area but in the state as well, Ryan is also one of the very best players in the entire country, who we wish the very best for, not only in his senior year of high school at Lafayette Christian Academy, but also in his college future, which looks very bright before he even gets there.