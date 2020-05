A local prep football standout, who will likely be heavily recruited over the next two-plus years, recently received an offer from an SEC school.

Jordan Allen, a defensive back who attends Lafayette Christian Academy, received an offer from Mississippi St. on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Allen also plays running back and receiver at LCA.

A sophomore in the completed 2019 season, Allen is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.