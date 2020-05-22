LCA’s Brylan Green Offered by Mississippi St.

A local prep standout has received an offer from an SEC football program.

Brylan Green, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Thursday that he has been extended an offer by Mississippi St.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back, Green helped LCA to a Division III state title last season, while the Knights have won three-straight, in different classifications.

Also an all-state baseball player, Green compiled 61 tackles on the gridiron last season, while also accumulating six interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Green is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2022.