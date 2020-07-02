LCA’s Brylan Green Offered by Junior College

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more competition, in the form of a junior college, in their quest to land a prep baseball standout from the Acadiana area.

Brylan Green, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been offered by Parkland College, a junior college located in Champagne, Illinois.

Last month, Green was offered by both Grambling St. and Southern

Earlier in June, Green shared that he was extended an offer by Louisiana.

Also in June, Green shared that he was offered by Georgia St.

A 5-foot-9, 160-pound centerfielder, Green is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Also a member of the LCA football team, as a defensive back, Green is also an outstanding student, sporting a 3.6 GPA.

Green has reportedly been offered football scholarships by such schools as South Alabama, Grambling St., Mississippi St. and Memphis.