LCA Safety Sage Ryan Stuns and Commits to LSU

On Saturday, one of the best high school safeties in the entire country who plays right in our backyard for the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights Sage Ryan made his decision as to which college he would be committing to. The decision would come down to the LSU Tigers or the Alabama Crimson Tide...

Ultimately, he decided to stay closer to home according to KATC's Seth Lewis.

This is a HUGE commitment for the LSU Tigers as Ryan is graded as a 5-star recruit according to 24/7 Sports and as you've seen so far this year they could use some help in the secondary. In addition, Jacoby Stevens will be leaving the program after this season and has been a staple at safety for the past few seasons for the Tigers. Sage Ryan should have an excellent opportunity to come in and play right away.

Also, according to 24/7 Sports, the "experts" believed that the LCA Knight would choose Alabama over LSU at a whopping 80% clip. Ryan is 5'11, 193lbs, and is an absolute playmaker that will fit right in at DBU aka LSU.

According to ESPN, Ryan is ranked No. 66 in the ESPN 300 high school football recruits.

LSU has now secured 14 ESPN 300 high school football commitments. Offensive tackle Garrett Felling out of Michigan is their highest-graded commit in the 2021 class and he's ranked at No. 31. Other than that, a linebacker out of California Raesjon Davis is another one of their high-level recruits coming in at No. 44.

