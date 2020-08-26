Lays Potato Chip Recall

Last week Progresso filled cans with the wrong soup, today it's happened again. Frito-Lay is recalling bags of potato chips filled with the wrong chips.

The Coronavirus pandemic has people eating more and food companies like Frito-Lay are having to ramp up production. When things run faster, mistakes are likely.

Due to a food allergy concern, Frito-Lay is recalling 1 oz, 1 1/2 oz, 2 5/8 oz, 7 3/4 oz, 12 1/2 oz and 15 1/12 oz bags of Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips. Bags contain the wrong chips. Chips put into the Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips bags contain dairy which is NOT listed on the package as an ingredient. Individuals with an allergy to dairy may be affected.

The recall is on chips distributed in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. However, chips purchased in those states could end up in states not in the recalled areas. Therefore, all Americans with an allergy to dairy should take warning.

No other Frito-Lay products have been recalled.

