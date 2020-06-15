Lawsuits By Former UL Coach Michael Lotief/Players Settled

A pair of lawsuits involving former Ragin' Cajun head softball Michael Lotief and the University of Louisiana has been dismissed by a federal judge following settlement.

KATC reported over the weekend, the court was notified on June 4th that a resolution had been reached in two separate cases that both related to Lotief’s departure from the UL program in November of 2017.

Specific details about the nature and terms of the settlements were not immediately available.

In the first case, initially filed in September of 2018, Lotief sued the school and several employees, including the university president; athletic director; and senior woman administrator for a number of allegations, including defamation; discrimination because of disabilities; Title IX retaliation; and other claims.

Separately, also in September 2018, a number of former Louisiana players filed a civil rights complaint that contained allegations of gender discrimination.

Shortly before Lotief’s firing, then-members of the program levied accusations of Title IX violations against the school, holding a press conference in support of him after his dismissal.

Lotief’s case was originally filed in district court in Baton Rouge but was later moved to federal court. The players’ initial complaint was filed with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

In 15 seasons as either head coach or co-head coach at Louisiana, and 17 seasons overall, Lotief was part of a program that advanced to the NCAA tournament in every single one.

Originally a volunteer coach from 2001-02, before becoming co-head coach with his wife Stefni from 2003-12, Lotief became the sole head coach prior to the 2013 season.

Lotief led his teams to over 40 wins in every season, eight seasons with 50-or-more victories, and a school-record 60 wins in 2004.

Under his guidance as head coach, the Cajuns advanced to three Women’s College World Series (2003, 2008 & 2014), seven NCAA Super Regionals, and 15 NCAA regionals.

In addition, Louisiana captured the Sun Belt Conference regular season championship 13 times in his 15-year tenure as a head coach, including 15 titles in his 17 seasons, overall.

A 1981 graduate of Teurlings Catholic High School in Lafayette, Lotief compiled a career record of 729-174.