Latest Top 25 Poll, Cajuns Move Up But Not Ranked

Coming off of a win against the UAB Blazers on the road and halting their 21 game home winning streak the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns moved up in the latest polls in receiving votes. In the AP Poll, they're receiving the 4th most amount of votes with 50, and in the coaches poll, they come in 6th with 61 votes.

As for the LSU Tigers, no Myles Brennan, no problem as they defeated South Carolina easily 52-24 and true freshman, TJ Finley played really well. Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns but LSU still remained unranked, not receiving votes, and is now 2-2.

AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Notre Dame

5-Georgia

6-Okla St

7-Cincinnati

8-Texas A&M

9-Florida

10-BYU

11-Wisconsin

12-Miami

13-UNC

14-Michigan

15-Oregon

16-Kansas State

17-Penn St

18-Marshall

19-Indiana

20-USC

21-Coastal Carolina

22-Iowa St

23-SMU

24-Oklahoma

25-Army

AP TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Notre Dame

5-Georgia

6-Okla St

7-Cincinnati

8-Texas A&M

9-Wisconsin

10-Florida

11-BYU

12-Miami

13-Michigan

14-Oregon

15-UNC

16-Kansas State

17-Indiana

18-Penn St

19-Marshall

20-Coastal Carolina

21-USC

22-SMU

23-Iowa St

24-Oklahoma

25-Boise State

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook