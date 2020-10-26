Latest Top 25 Poll, Cajuns Move Up But Not Ranked
Coming off of a win against the UAB Blazers on the road and halting their 21 game home winning streak the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns moved up in the latest polls in receiving votes. In the AP Poll, they're receiving the 4th most amount of votes with 50, and in the coaches poll, they come in 6th with 61 votes.
As for the LSU Tigers, no Myles Brennan, no problem as they defeated South Carolina easily 52-24 and true freshman, TJ Finley played really well. Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns but LSU still remained unranked, not receiving votes, and is now 2-2.
AMWAY COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Notre Dame
5-Georgia
6-Okla St
7-Cincinnati
8-Texas A&M
9-Florida
10-BYU
11-Wisconsin
12-Miami
13-UNC
14-Michigan
15-Oregon
16-Kansas State
17-Penn St
18-Marshall
19-Indiana
20-USC
21-Coastal Carolina
22-Iowa St
23-SMU
24-Oklahoma
25-Army
AP TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Notre Dame
5-Georgia
6-Okla St
7-Cincinnati
8-Texas A&M
9-Wisconsin
10-Florida
11-BYU
12-Miami
13-Michigan
14-Oregon
15-UNC
16-Kansas State
17-Indiana
18-Penn St
19-Marshall
20-Coastal Carolina
21-USC
22-SMU
23-Iowa St
24-Oklahoma
25-Boise State
