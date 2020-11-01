Latest Top 25 Poll, Cajuns Move Up But Not Ranked

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns garnered another win on the road Saturday evening, it wasn't pretty but they defeated Texas State 44-34 and picked up their first win against a Sun Belt West opponent. With the victory, the Ragin' Cajuns moved up in the latest polls in receiving votes. In the AP Poll, they're receiving the 2nd most amount of votes with 101, and in the coaches poll, they come in 4th with 90 votes.

As for the LSU Tigers, no Myles Brennan, big problems for the Tigers as they got demolished by the Auburn Tigers in Auburn Saturday afternoon. T.J. Finley had a difficult time with the vaunted Auburn defense as he was picked off twice and failed to throw for 150 yards. Max Johnson got some playing time and did okay, throwing for 172 yards and a score. However, the big problem in this game was the inability to run the football with any of their running backs.

COACHES TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Notre Dame

5-Georgia

6-Cincinnati

7-Texas A&M

8-Florida

9-BYU

10-Miami

11-Wisconsin

12-Okla St

13-Indiana

14-Oregon

15-Marshall

16-Coastal Carolina

17-Iowa St

18-SMU

19-Oklahoma

20-USC

21-Auburn

22-Army

23-Boise State

24-UNC

25-Michigan

AP TOP 25 POLL

1-Clemson

2-Alabama

3-Ohio State

4-Notre Dame

5-Georgia

6-Cincinnati

7-Texas A&M

8-Florida

9-BYU

10-Wisconsin

11-Miami

12-Oregon

13-Indiana

14-Okla St

15-Coastal Carolina

16-Marshall

17-Iowa St

18-SMU

19-Oklahoma

20-USC

21-Boise State

22-Texas

23-Michigan

24-Auburn

25-Liberty

