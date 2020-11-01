Latest Top 25 Poll, Cajuns Move Up But Not Ranked
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns garnered another win on the road Saturday evening, it wasn't pretty but they defeated Texas State 44-34 and picked up their first win against a Sun Belt West opponent. With the victory, the Ragin' Cajuns moved up in the latest polls in receiving votes. In the AP Poll, they're receiving the 2nd most amount of votes with 101, and in the coaches poll, they come in 4th with 90 votes.
As for the LSU Tigers, no Myles Brennan, big problems for the Tigers as they got demolished by the Auburn Tigers in Auburn Saturday afternoon. T.J. Finley had a difficult time with the vaunted Auburn defense as he was picked off twice and failed to throw for 150 yards. Max Johnson got some playing time and did okay, throwing for 172 yards and a score. However, the big problem in this game was the inability to run the football with any of their running backs.
COACHES TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Notre Dame
5-Georgia
6-Cincinnati
7-Texas A&M
8-Florida
9-BYU
10-Miami
11-Wisconsin
12-Okla St
13-Indiana
14-Oregon
15-Marshall
16-Coastal Carolina
17-Iowa St
18-SMU
19-Oklahoma
20-USC
21-Auburn
22-Army
23-Boise State
24-UNC
25-Michigan
AP TOP 25 POLL
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Ohio State
4-Notre Dame
5-Georgia
6-Cincinnati
7-Texas A&M
8-Florida
9-BYU
10-Wisconsin
11-Miami
12-Oregon
13-Indiana
14-Okla St
15-Coastal Carolina
16-Marshall
17-Iowa St
18-SMU
19-Oklahoma
20-USC
21-Boise State
22-Texas
23-Michigan
24-Auburn
25-Liberty
