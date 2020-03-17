As Free Agency hits its first full day, the Carolina Panthers have given permission for Cam Newton to seek a trade. The Panthers are in rebuilding mode under new head coach Matt Rhule. And, they have an interest in Teddy Bridgewater, according to ESPN.com.

Meanwhile, ESPN.com is reporting Marcus Mariota has agreed to a free agent contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he'll compete with incumbent Derek Carr for the starting job. Mariota was the second overall pick by Tennessee, right behind #1 pick Jameis Winston.

And, the Dallas Cowboys are going to pay Amari Cooper. ESPN.com reports a five year deal worth $100 million.