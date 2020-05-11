Larry Warford Sends Thanks to Saints & Fans

Larry Warford apparently enjoyed his three seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Warford, who was released by the Saints on Friday, sent out his appreciation to the team and fans on social media over the weekend.

After playing the first four years of his career with the Detroit Lions, Warford signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Saints prior to the 2017 season.

In three seasons in New Orleans, the 28-year old Warford started 44 of a possible 48 games and was named to the Pro Bowl after each season.