La’Roi Glover Talks 2000 Saints, NFL Career, Snakes & More [Audio]

In the year 2000, the New Orleans Saints won their first-ever playoff game.

The 2000 team was a special group, led by a number of All-Pros, including defensive tackle La'Roi Glover.

Glover, now an assistant defensive line coach with the Los Angeles Chargers, joined me on my show today to reminisce about that season, his time with the Saints, how he broke into the league, whether he ever ate the combo meal named after him in NOLA, if he's still a "snake guy", and much more.