Large Snake Is Rescued And Removed From Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach is usually very nice in late September. Gone are the throngs of visitors clamoring for space on the sun-soaked white sands. Instead, the beach is more sparsely populated and the vibe is even more laid back during these early days of fall.

However, Tuesday there was excitement for those that happened to be on Pensacola Beach near Fort Pickens. A rather large snake emerged from the water and was attempting to make its way on to the shore. The snake, about three feet long, appeared to be very fatigued from its dip in the Gulf of Mexico.

Beachgoers called in first responders who in turn contacted the Escambia County animal control to secure the snake and humanely remove it from the beach. A worker showed up with a long pole, some rope, and an animal carrier and that was that.

An email that included a picture of the snake was sent to Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but according to a story in the Pensacola News Journal they could not offer a definitive answer as to what kind of snake it was.

According to the Pensacola News Journal story, one of the people gathered around the snake suggested it might be a diamondback rattlesnake. Which would seem absurd until you see this video from Pensacola Beach that was taken in 2014.