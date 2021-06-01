Large Sharks Show Up at Shell Island in Penscaola, FL [VIDEO]

It's that time of the year when humans come into contact with sharks while out on or in the water.

Again, I'll start a shark story with the disclaimer that notes we are aware of sharks in the water and that sharks call the water home. Ok, that's out the way.

But watch as a number of sharks swim around boats here and even seem to circle a raft with three women on it. The video comes from an area near Pensacola, FL.

Facebook via James Spann

I share this with you to remind you to always be aware of your surroundings while out in the water this summer.

Make sure you are looking out for others and have others do likewise for you if and when you get into the water. Sharks are quick to show up.

The sharks didn't seem to really be out hunting for people as they seem to just be scouring the floor here, looking for small fish. Still, this is too close for comfort---for me.

With all of this said, let me resume packing for my visit to the beach in the very near future.