Landyn Watson Offered by UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently unphased at the notion that they will have to beat out some major programs in their quest to land one of the top prep prospects from a neighboring state.

Landyn Watson, who currently attends Hutto High School in Hutto, Texas, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been offered by Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley alerted us to the offer.

The offer by UL comes one day after Watson limited his choices of prospective colleges to 13.

A 6-foot-3, 235-pound defensive end, Watson, who is set to graduate high school in the spring of 2021, is ranked as a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Watson has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Arizona St., Arkansas, Baylor, California, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi St., Missouri, Notre Dame, Penn St., Tennessee, Texas Tech, and Virginia Tech.