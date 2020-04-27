Landon Jackson Commits to LSU Football

The LSU Tigers have received a commitment from a standout prep football player from The Lonestar State.

Landon Jackson, who currently attends Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana, Texas, shared on social media on Sunday that he has verbally committed to LSU.

A 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end, Jackson is considered a 4-star prospect by 247Sports.

Currently a junior, Jackson is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Jackson was also reportedly offered by such schools as Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida St., Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.