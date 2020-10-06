Lakers Win a Gritty Game Four, One Win From Championship

The Los Angeles Lakers move to within one game of winning their 17th NBA Championship on Tuesday by defeating the Miami Heat 102-96 to grab a 3-1 series lead.

This game was mostly back and forth for the entirety of the contest as the biggest lead was nine for the Los Angeles Lakers which they grabbed late in the 4th quarter.

The Lakers came out with a much better level of play than they did on Sunday when the Heat grabbed the win. LA was still a little bit sloppy in this one with 15 turnovers which LeBron James committed six but they were still able to get the win despite that and MIA only turning the ball over 11 times.

Anthony Davis and James both played solid games. AD had 22 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and four blocks while LeBron poured in 28 points, grabbed 12 boards, and dished out eight assists.

The bigger contributions came from the role players, however, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green shot 5/14 from 3-pt range, and combined for 25 big points.

The bench mob came up large as well as Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma both bucketed nine points, Alex Caruso had seven, and Rajon Rondo did a little bit of everything scoring two, grabbing seven rebounds, and handing out five assists.

For the Heat, they fought hard once again as you knew they would and even got a boost back into the lineup as their young big-man returned in Bam Adebayo.

Jimmy Butler led the way for MIA as he nearly recorded back-to-back triple-doubles with 22 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists.

They also got contributions from Tyler Herro who netted 21 with seven bounds, Duncan Robinson shot 3/6 from three and clipped in 17, and Bam poured in 15 while securing seven rebounds.

The Miami Heat will attempt to stave off elimination in Game five which will be played on Friday at 8 p.m. CT after an extra off day.

