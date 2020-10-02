Lakers Take Control of NBA Finals, Top Heat to Take 2-0 Series Lead

LeBron James is 2 wins away from winning his fourth NBA Championship.

Former Pelicans star Anthony Davis is 2 away from winning his first.

James and Davis propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to 124-114 a win over the Miami Heat in game 2 of the NBA Finals, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead.

James flirted with a triple-double, dropping 33 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists, while Davis was un-guardable for the undermanned Heat, going for 32 points and 14 rebounds.

"It's a great team that we're playing, and we understand that," said James after the win. "We have to play our best basketball"

Jimmy Butler led the Heat in a losing effort with 25 points,13 rebounds and 8 assists, while Kelly Olynyk scored 24 off the bench.

Miami was shorthanded, missing guard Goran Dragic and big man All-Star Bam Adebayo due to injuries.

Game 3 is set for Sunday night in Orlando. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 central.