Lake Charles is Getting a New I-10 Bridge

Built in 1952, the Calcasieu River bridge in Lake Charles has seen it's better years. Today the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the 68-year-old bridge will be replaced as the old structure does not meet today's federal highway standards.

The I-10 Calcasieu River bridge has been the target of much controversy recently. Residents in Lake Charles and West Lake have raised concerns over the safety of the aging bridge. Motorists are fearful to cross it. Many have taken to local and state governments to complain. Finally, the people of Calcasieu Parish are being heard.

The state will begin soliciting contracts and proposals to build and finance a new I-10 Calcasieu River bridge.

According to KLFY, the bridge project will extend from the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp. Additional exit ramps and interchanges will be improved as well. The entire cost of the project will be $600 - $800 million dollars.

SWLA Economic Development Alliance President George Swift thanked Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson for their help in getting this project off the ground.

This outdated bridge needs to be replaced and we now have a plan to make it happen.-SWLA Economic Development Alliance President George Swift

A contract to begin building the new bridge should be issued in early 2023. Construction of the bridge from begging to end could take up to 3 years.