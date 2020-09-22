LaGrange Cancels High School Football Season

A second Southwest Louisiana high school has been forced to cancels its respective 2020 football season.

LaGrange High School has canceled its 2020 football season due to the damage sustained from Hurricane Laura, according to KPLC's Brady Renard.

Elton High School canceled its season earlier due to a lack of players, some of which was caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

LaGrange and Elton are the only two Southwest Louisiana high schools that have canceled their respective seasons at this time.

LaGrange made the decision to cancel following a meeting of all Calcasieu Parish school principals and coaches last week, citing damage to the school and players and coaches still being displaced.

At that meeting, it was decided that all Calcasieu Parish high schools would begin football practice on September 21, before their respective seasons on October 8, one week later than the rest of Louisiana high schools.

The LaGrange Gators, members of District 4-4A, finished 4-6 last season.

The decision by LaGrange also affects every other team on its schedule, including two teams from the Acadiana area, North Vermilion and Rayne, who were both slated to face the Gators this season.

North Vermilion will have to scramble even more, as the Patriots were scheduled to face LaGrange twice this season, including their season-opener on October 9, as well as a District 4-4A contest on October 30.

Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by Hurricane Laura and we wish everyone there the very best of luck in the recovery process.

As for football, it has to be extremely disappointing to all the LaGrange players and coaches, especially the seniors, some of who will never play again, to have the season canceled.

We send out our well-wishes to all concerned.