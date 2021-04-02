Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier is set to face off against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10th, according to ESPN MMA insider Ariel Helwani.

July 10th will be 168 days removed from Poirier's victorious TKO of McGregor in round 2 of the main event at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor also fought in 2014 at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one. It took place at 145 pounds, while the most recent fight took place at 155 pounds.

Per Helwani, the trilogy fight will take place at 155 pounds as well, and is expected to be one of the most profitable in UFC history.

Having a proud Lafayette native headlining a main event that has a chance to be the most lucrative in the history of MMA is awesome.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community through his The Good Fight Foundation charity.

