Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record Again

We've known Armand "Mondo" Duplantis was something special in the pole vault event. We saw inklings of how talented and athletic this young man was during his time at Lafayette High School. We later saw that talent develop during his brief tenure at LSU. Now, the whole world of competitive track and field knows Mondo Duplantis.

That's a video from over the weekend of Duplantis besting his own world mark at a meet in Glasgow Scotland. Duplantis soared to a world record of 6.18 meters. For those of us who aren't as familiar with the metric system that's a pole vault of 20 feet three and quarter inches.

For reference terms, Mondo could easily have pole-vaulted on to the roof of a typical two-story house and maybe had a little room to spare. That's pretty darn impressive if you ask me and this kid is just getting started.

If Mondo keeps having the season he appears to be on pace to have we will be hearing his name prominently mentioned during the upcoming coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Unfortunately for fans of the U.S. Olympic Team Mondo will not be competing under the colors of the red white and blue. He will be representing the country of Sweden. He holds dual citizenship, his Mom is from there, and has chosen to compete under the banner of that nation.