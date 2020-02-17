Lafayette’s Mondo Duplantis Breaks World Record Again
We've known Armand "Mondo" Duplantis was something special in the pole vault event. We saw inklings of how talented and athletic this young man was during his time at Lafayette High School. We later saw that talent develop during his brief tenure at LSU. Now, the whole world of competitive track and field knows Mondo Duplantis.
For reference terms, Mondo could easily have pole-vaulted on to the roof of a typical two-story house and maybe had a little room to spare. That's pretty darn impressive if you ask me and this kid is just getting started.
If Mondo keeps having the season he appears to be on pace to have we will be hearing his name prominently mentioned during the upcoming coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Unfortunately for fans of the U.S. Olympic Team Mondo will not be competing under the colors of the red white and blue. He will be representing the country of Sweden. He holds dual citizenship, his Mom is from there, and has chosen to compete under the banner of that nation.