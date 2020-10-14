Lafayette native Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier, who currently sits at #2 in the UFC lightweight rankings, has been exchanging pleasantries on social media with Conor McGregor over the last few weeks.

McGregor proposed a televised MMA sparring exhibition match to Poirier on Twitter, suggesting the two fight for charity, promising he'd donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation, a charity founded by Poirier and his wife Jolie.

The UFC immediately responded with interest in making the fight happen under their umbrella.

Poirier appeared on Ariel Helwani of ESPN's MMA podcast, answering questions about a potential match with Conor McGregor, his charity goals, and more.

"A win over Conor keeps my career trajectory upward," said Poirier about a potential fight with McGregor. "A (potential) title fight after that (would likely follow)."

Helwani reported last week the UFC offered McGregor a fight against Poirier at UFC 257 on Jan. 23, but McGregor prefers to fight in 2020 and wants to be the Nov. 21 or Dec. 12 pay-per-view card. Poirier is good with either date.

Will it happen?

"I haven't been offered anything," explained Poirier. "They (UFC) know I want to fight. They know I want to fight this year, whether it's Conor, whether it's Tony (Ferguson). They know I want to fight this year."

Poirier also spoke about the ultimate vision for his charity, The Good Fight Foundation.

"A goal of mine with the charity, which we haven't moved on yet because we need big funding, would be to open a gym on the side of town I grow up on," said Poirier. "(We'd) have a youth combat club there. Boxing. Mixed martial arts. Jiu-Jitsu. Something to get the kids off the streets and somewhere to go after school. The tuition would be good grades or improved grades."

Poirier wrestled at Northside high and became involved in MMA in his teens.

"For me personally, combat sports has changed my life, " Poirier said passionately. "Not just financially, but my outlook on life, the respect I have, and a lot of things. It's good for kids on that side of town who are in tough situations to get involved."

A $500,000 donation from McGregor would go a long way to getting Poirier's vision of a combat sports gym for the youth off the ground.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community.

Most recently, his foundation donated 1000 meals to the employees of three major Lafayette hospitals during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poirier and McGregor fought 6 years ago at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO.

I, for one, would love to see a rematch.