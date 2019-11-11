Lafayette’s Average Holiday Budget For 2019

A study reveals what the average budget for this holiday season will be in the Lafayette area.

Someone mentioned Black Friday to me recently and, admittedly, it took me entirely too long to realize that it's just a couple of weeks away. That being said, holiday shopping and deals are upon us.

WalletHub did the work for us and not only figured out how much Americans are going to spend this holiday season, but they broke spending down per city for 570 US cities. The five key metrics used to get the average for each city was 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio and 5) Savings-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio.

When you look at the expected national spending in America this holiday season, US citizens are expected to spend around $730 billion.

The city that has the highest household holiday budget this year is Palo Alto, CA at $3,160 per household.