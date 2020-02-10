Lafayette Woman to Appear on Upcoming ‘Naked and Afraid’ Episode

A Lafayette native will be appearing on an upcoming episode of Discovery Channel's "Naked and Afraid."

According to a Facebook post, Lisa Hagan will be on the show on Sunday, March 22.

While we don't know much more than this, it will be fun to see how well she does.

"Naked and Afraid" is now in its 11th season. And as you probably know by now, the survival show usually takes two strangers who strip down to the bare essentials and are dropped off in a dangerous, desolate location, without food or water.

The pair attempts to survive on their own with nothing but a personal item and their survival skills. The challenge lasts 21 days.

According to her Facebook page, Hagan is a USCG Master Captain at Nauti Cajun Charters. It appears she often works in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

We can't wait to watch the show and see how well you survived, Lisa.