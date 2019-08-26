Lafayette Woman Goes Viral For Bringing Up The One Chicken Sandwich That No One Is Talking About

Just when you thought the chicken sandwiches were exiting your timelines, a new player has entered the game.

A Lafayette woman by the name of Natalie Person took to Facebook to point out the one chicken sandwich that didn't get nearly as much attention as the others during the massive Popeyes vs. Chick-fil-a sandwich debate.

What's notable about Natalie's post is that the Raising Cane's "chicken sandwich" she posted isn't even the official Cane's chicken sandwich that appears on their menu. Here's a photo for reference.

Cane's

If you notice, Natalie's unofficial Cane's "sandwich" features Raising Cane's famous chicken tenders wedged between their buttery Texas toast, drizzled with their tangy Cane's sauce. I can definitely relate to this because my shameless order of a Box combo with no slaw and extra toast is 100% connected to my desire to make my own sandwich.

It's actually nearly identical to the one that Natalie posted and I feel like I'm not the only one. Regardless of our chicken sandwich preferences, it's safe to say that we don't have a shortage of delicious options.

And that's never a bad thing.