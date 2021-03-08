Lafayette Science Museum to Re-Open in Early April

Slowly, we are getting news of more places re-opening than places closing, and that's a good thing.

Add the Lafayette Science Museum to the list of places that are soon to be back in business.

According to a Facebook post by the Museum this morning, the doors to the downtown Lafayette gem will swing open to the public on Saturday, April 10th.

This is great news for a place that wasn't sure they would make it through the pandemic and severe budget cuts last year.

Fortunately, the Lafayette City Council was able to amend its budget last year and include $300,000 in CREATE funds for two museum curators, which in essence helped save the Lafayette Science Museum.

This news coincides nicely with the arrival of a mammoth skeleton that was delivered to the museum on Monday. The skeleton is being cleaned, painted and will be mounted so that museum-goers can see the magnitude of these extinct animals.

For more information about the Lafayette Science Museum, lafayettesciencemuseum.org or follow them on Facebook.